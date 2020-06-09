BOW DOWN: Pelosi, Congressional Dems Kneel Silently for Several Minutes to Honor George Floyd (VIDEO)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is leading Congressional Democrats in kneeling to honor George Floyd, also a sign of solidarity with protesters.

On Monday, Pelosi and Congressional Democrats participated in a prolonged moment of silence at Emancipation Hall at the U.S. Capitol.

Congressional Democrats take a knee as they observe a nearly nine minute moment of silence for George Floyd at Emancipation Hall at the U.S. Capitol. https://t.co/JnqDlzMFDq pic.twitter.com/8CBdgtLUjz — ABC News (@ABC) June 8, 2020

“For those who wish to, we will now kneel for our moment of silence,” Pelosi said as fellow Democrats took a knee.

For nearly nine-minutes, top Democrats knelt in silent observation of the death of Floyd who died at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department. – READ MORE

