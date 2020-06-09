BOW DOWN: Pelosi, Congressional Dems Kneel Silently for Several Minutes to Honor George Floyd (VIDEO)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is leading Congressional Democrats in kneeling to honor George Floyd, also a sign of solidarity with protesters.

On Monday, Pelosi and Congressional Democrats participated in a prolonged moment of silence at Emancipation Hall at the U.S. Capitol.

“For those who wish to, we will now kneel for our moment of silence,” Pelosi said as fellow Democrats took a knee.

For nearly nine-minutes, top Democrats knelt in silent observation of the death of Floyd who died at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department. – READ MORE

