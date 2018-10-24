Boulder Thrown Through Window Of GOP House Majority Leader’s Office

On Monday night, a huge boulder was hurled through a window of the Bakersfield, California office of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). Vandals subsequently stole office equipment following the shattering of the window.

McCarthy posted four photographs on Instagram that may have identified the suspects; three of the photos showed two men near the office, while the fourth photo depicted the boulder inside the office. On one photo, McCarthy asked, “Does anyone know these two guys? They threw a boulder thru [sic] our office window and took office equipment.”

One of the men sported a bright pink backpack, shorts and a bright green baseball cap; the other wore a sweatshirt, dark-colored jeans, and sneakers.

Similar to other GOP politicians, McCarthy has been targeted recently; in August he was featured at an event at the Public Policy Institute of California, where protesters disrupted the event, according to Fox News. – READ MORE