Both Sides Turn on Anti-Trump Protesters After They Resort to Harassing POTUS’s UK Supporters

Anti-Trump protesters in London caught the ire of both sides of the political spectrum after they resorted to harassing and throwing drinks at President Donald Trump’s supporters.

As IJR Red reported, Trump’s U.K. supporters have been cheering his arrival, even briefly renaming a pub in his honor. But as IJR Blue reported, there have been mass protests against President Trump, as well.

On Tuesday, the president’s opponents clashed with his supporters. Several anti-Trump demonstrators got in the face of a Trump supporter, calling him “Nazi scum.” Eventually, someone threw a milkshake at the Trump-supporter, shoving him and a nearby cop.

A Trump supporter is milkshaked by a hostile crowd in Parliament Square.



And then it all kicks off…@LBC #TrumpVisit #trumpprotests pic.twitter.com/p2l5573fCG — Matthew Thompson (@mattuthompson) June 4, 2019

The chaotic outburst was called out by many who found it hypocritical that the anti-Trump protesters were claiming to be demonstrating against hate while treating Trump-supporters in a hateful manner.