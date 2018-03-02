After Botching Parkland, Sheriff Israel Issues Unbelievable Demand

If Sheriff Scott Israel refused to take responsibility for his botched job at preventing the Parkland high school shooting, that would be bad.

If he used the shooting as an opportunity to push his own leftist demands, that would be even worse.

Since the school massacre on Feb. 14, Israel has consistently refused to take any fault for the role his lack of leadership played in failing to prevent the shooting.

“Do you think if the Broward Sheriff’s Office had done things differently, this shooting might not have happened?” asked CNN’s Jake Tapper.

“Listen, if ifs and buts were candy and nuts, O.J. Simpson would still be in the record books,” he replied.

Israel is using the shooting to make unbelievable demands, pushing as many leftist agendas as he can: increased federal spending, gun control and more power in the hands of the government.

“This isn’t the time to worry about how many dollars might be saved if we don’t have a deputy here or a police officer there,” Israel told lawmakers at the Florida capitol, according to NBC News. – READ MORE

