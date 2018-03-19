True Pundit

Boston radio host plans to sneak DNA from Warren if she won’t take test

Posted on by
Sen. Elizabeth Warren may want to keep a firm grip on her soda cans for the foreseeable future.

Boston radio host Howie Carr revealed Friday that he attempted six years ago to obtain a DNA sample from a pen cap she removed with her teeth before she signed a book—and said he plans to try it again unless she agrees to take a test voluntarily.

Mr. Carr offered to send her overnight a DNA kit and challenged her to take the test with him “at the cheese shop of your choosing in Harvard Square” in order to resolve the dispute over her claims of Cherokee ancestry.

“I have a backup plan, but it will involve some sneaky stuff, which I’ve tried before,” Mr. Carr said in a Boston Herald op-ed. – READ MORE

