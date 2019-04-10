Boston District Attorney Who Dinged Governor Over Office Diversity Has ‘Do Not Prosecute’ List

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins made headlines after she criticized Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s office, saying his staff lacks diversity when his administration pushed back against her prosecution policies.

“The people that think they understand our community but don’t have a single black secretary in their cabinet — you’re not going to have a job pretty soon,” she said at a Sunday rally, the Boston Herald reported.

Baker’s cabinet is made up of two white women, one Hispanic woman and six white men, according to the Herald.

“I think our track record across our administration in terms of commission appointments, judicial appointments and administration appointments stand up against anybody’s,” Baker said Monday, defending his administration against Rollins’ accusation.

Rollins attacked the governor’s office following a debate with his administration regarding her criminal justice reform policies.

Trespassing, shoplifting, larceny under $250, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, receiving stolen property, operating a vehicle with a suspend or revoked license, breaking and entering, wanton or malicious destruction of property and minor possession of alcohol are among the offenses for which the default is to decline prosecuting, according to Rollins’ policies listed on her website.

The district attorney also maintains that threats, drug possession — including with intent to distribute — and resisting arrest, including resisting arrest while committing one of the above offenses, are to be handled similarly.

In certain instances, these charges are to be treated as civil infractions, and in some cases “there will be an avenue for prosecuting these misdemeanors when necessary but it will be appropriately overseen by experienced prosecutors,” according to her site.

Rollins said her policies are intended to cut back on the prosecution of petty crimes, which hurts disenfranchised community members.

“My prosecutors distinguish between petty offenses and serious criminal conduct every single day,” she said in a statement, according to The Bay State Banner.

Rollins’ policies will make communities less safe, Massachusetts Secretary of Public Safety Thomas Turco said in a memo.

Rollins took office in January 2019. She said she does not aim to butt heads.

“I’m not here to fight with people,” Rollins said Sunday, The Boston Globe reported.

Rollins did not respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

