Born to Run Away: Bruce Springsteen Promises to Flee to Australia if Donald Trump Wins

Bruce Springsteen isn’t looking forward to the possibility of President Trump’s reelection.

The 71-year-old rocker recently spoke with the Australian press via a virtual chat, and he said that should the election favor Trump, he might not stick around the US.

When first asked whether he’d ever consider a move to Australia, Springsteen said, “I would consider that,” according to the Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mail.

“I love Australia,” he continued. “Every time, we have nothing but good times down there. It’s always a treat to come. Love the people, love the geography, great place for motorcycle trips, it’s close to our hearts.”

The star then added of a potential move, “If Trump is re-elected – which he will not be; I’m predicting right now he’s gonna lose – if by some happenstance he should be, I’ll see you on the next plane,” Springsteen stated.

Springsteen also opened up about his upcoming album, “Letter to You,” due out next week.

The “Born to Run” singer revealed that he wrote a handful of his new songs on a guitar gifted to him by a “young man” after a performance on Broadway.

“I looked at it and I could tell right away that it was beautifully made so I brought it home … and it played beautifully, it sounded gorgeous … and it had a variety of different types of wood, it was a real piece of craftsmanship,” he said. “So I left it in my living room. When I started to feel the urge to write, I just picked it up because it was such an easy play.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --