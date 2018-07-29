BORDER WALL FIGHT LIKELY PUSHED TO AFTER MIDTERMS

Securing funding for President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall once again seems to be getting punted further down the road by congressional leadership.

During a radio interview with WHAS on Friday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the wall on the U.S.-Mexico border will likely not make it into the next funding legislation, which must be passed by the end of September in order to avoid another government shutdown.

When directly asked if the funding of the border wall would have to wait until after midterm elections, the Republican senator replied “probably,” noting that it is “something [Democrats and Republicans] do have a disagreement on.”

“But most of the government will be covered and then at the end of the year, if we can’t reach an agreement on that, we’ll do what’s called a ‘continuing resolution’ for that little portion of the government spending that’s left unpassed in individual bills,” McConnell added.- READ MORE

On Wednesday, voting along party lines, the House Appropriations Committee voted 29-22 to approve the Homeland Security appropriations bill, which includes $5 billion in funding for the border wall President Trump wants to build along the southern border of the United States.

The $5 billion figure was a step up from the $1.6 billion in funding in the Senate’s version of the bill; that amount was only sufficient to reinforce existing barriers. But the $5 billion figure could fund 200 miles of a border wall. Democrats tried to block or redesignate the $5 billion.

As The Washington Times reported, the bill includes $51.4 billion in base discretionary spending for DHS and an additional $6.7 billion for disaster relief, The Hill added that the bill includes $7.2 billion funding for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), funds for hiring 400 new U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and $1.9 billion for cyber security efforts.. – READ MORE

