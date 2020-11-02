Border wall construction nears 400 miles as DHS declares border ‘more secure’ than any time in US history

The Trump administration on Thursday touted its success on the border wall as construction approaches 400 miles — fulfilling a central, if controversial, goal for President Trump’s first term in office.

“Today we can confidently say our border is more secure now than any time in our history,” acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said in front of new construction in Texas.

The visit, coming days before Election Day, saw officials praise the president for his efforts in moving forward with the project — which appears set to meet the goal set by the president of 450 miles built by the end of the year.

“Without the president’s vision and dedication we would not be here today to celebrate construction of nearly 400 miles of new state of the art border wall system,” Wolf said.

The wall was perhaps the most well-known, and divisive, of Trump’s 2016 promises. His promise to make Mexico pay for the construction has not been fulfilled, but the administration has pointed to increased cooperation with Mexico in the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) as paying dividends in dramatically reducing illegal immigration. – READ MORE

