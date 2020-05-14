Border wall construction has sped up amid coronavirus crisis, CBP chief says

Construction of the wall at the southern border has sped up amid the coronavirus crisis, and it remains a “top priority” for the Trump administration, the head of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) told Fox News this week.

“This pandemic has not slowed the construction of the border wall system. In fact, we’re increasing the pace of construction,” Acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan said. “COVID-19 should be a wake-up call for all Americans that border security is national security. Preventing and slowing down the introduction of a deadly virus into the U.S. from outside our borders is exactly why border security matters, and why the wall matters.”

Morgan said that 182 miles of the wall have been built so far, as the administration tries to meet its goal of completing 450 miles by the end of the year, after years of battling in Congress and the courts for funding. It’s a significant jump in a few months — the administration marked the 100th mile built in January and surpassed 150 miles last month.

“Border security is national security and the border wall system is a priority in protecting the American people. We’ve been consistent about our need for a wall, and we are full steam ahead on its construction,” he said, in written responses to questions from Fox News.

While much of that construction has been in places where there were already existing structures, officials have been keen to point out that there is a big difference between this wall and the old landing-mat style structures that could easily be driven or climbed over. – READ MORE

