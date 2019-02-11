Border-Security Advocates Join Trump’s ‘Human Wall’ in New Mexico

A Group Of Border-security Advocates Traveled To An Unsecured Section Of The New Mexico Border With Mexico After President Donald Trump Tweeted That He Would “build A Human Wall If Necessary.”

President Trump tweeted a message last week about the thousands of caravan migrants who continue to travel to the U.S. to exploit existing laws and request asylum.

Tremendous numbers of people are coming up through Mexico in the hopes of flooding our Southern Border. We have sent additional military. We will build a Human Wall if necessary. If we had a real Wall, this would be a non-event! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2019

A few days later, a group of flag-waving border-security advocated put the pledge into motion when they traveled to partially-secured border in Sunland Park, New Mexico to demonstrate a “human wall” in action, Fox News reported. The advocates brought signs and American flags as they stood in an area where the existing border fencing simply stops. The area is regularly exploited by migrants who are crossing into southern New Mexico by the thousands.

The New Mexico border with Mexico falls under the El Paso Border Patrol Sector. A reportreleased last week by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials reveals that El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 9,000 migrants in January after they illegally crossed the border between ports of entry. In the first four months of this fiscal year, agents witnessed a 1,588 percent increase in the number of migrant families apprehended and a 249 percent increase in the number of unaccompanied minors who cross in the desolate border region. – READ MORE