Border-security advocates form ‘human wall’ along US-Mexico border

Just days after President Trump said his administration was prepared to “build a Human Wall if necessary” to protect the nation from illegal immigration, a group of his supporters in New Mexico joined hands along the U.S.-Mexico border in support of the construction of a border wall.

Waving American flags and holding handmade signs, advocates for tougher border security formed a human shield along the partially fenced border at Sunland Park, N.M., just across the line from Ciudad Juarez in Mexico’s Chihuahua state.

Trump cited “Tremendous numbers” of people entering the U.S. through Mexico as the reason for his “human wall” pledge in a Tuesday tweet.