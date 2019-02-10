 

Border-security advocates form ‘human wall’ along US-Mexico border

Share:

Just days after President Trump said his administration was prepared to “build a Human Wall if necessary” to protect the nation from illegal immigration, a group of his supporters in New Mexico joined hands along the U.S.-Mexico border in support of the construction of a border wall.

Waving American flags and holding handmade signs, advocates for tougher border security formed a human shield along the partially fenced border at Sunland Park, N.M., just across the line from Ciudad Juarez in Mexico’s Chihuahua state.

VOTE NOW: Should Trump Use The Military To Build The Wall? ----->

Trump cited “Tremendous numbers” of people entering the U.S. through Mexico as the reason for his “human wall” pledge in a Tuesday tweet.

Last Sunday, the Pentagon announced nearly 4,000 additional active duty troops will be deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border. Congress has wrangled over Trump’s demand for $5.7 billion to construct a border wall. The impasse led to a 35-day partial government shutdown. – READ MORE

Share:
Staff