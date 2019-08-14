Border Patrol Union Pres Lauds Trump’s Immigration Rule, Tells Critics It’s ‘Exactly the Rule’ Clinton Signed (VIDEO)

The president of the Border Patrol union gave President Donald Trump props for his new immigration rule.

During an interview on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom,” National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd was asked about the new rule, which would prevent visa applicants from going through if they did not meet income requirements or if they use public assistance programs like Medicaid or welfare, as IJR News previously reported.

Judd said the president’s new rule is “going to send a clear message” to the world about immigrating to the U.S., in that a person would “have to support” themselves if they applied for visa status or immigration.

WATCH: @SandraSmithFox spoke with @BPUnion President Brandon Judd as the White House cracks down on immigrants on welfare #nine2noon pic.twitter.com/1llVwmqwHv — America’s Newsroom (@AmericaNewsroom) August 13, 2019

He then railed against the “hard-left groups” opposed to the new rule, pointing out that it was “exactly the rule” that had been utilized under both former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush’s administrations before it was changed under former President Barack Obama’s watch. – READ MORE