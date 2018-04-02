Border Patrol Reveals What ‘Phase One’ of Wall Will Look Like, Begins in April

After months of debate on President Donald Trump’s promise to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, the first major steps of the project have been revealed.

On Friday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Deputy Commissioner Ronald Vitello stated that the current administration would be putting nearly $1.6 billion toward creating the structure, which is set to be nearly 100 miles long.

According to Politico, the “big, beautiful” wall Trump promised on his 2016 campaign trail is now being seen as more of a “fixer-upper” rather than a stand-alone structure, as its still unknown how much money will go to creating new border barriers versus merely enhancing old ones.

The commissioner stated that the newly created system of walls will likely be a “comprehensive solution” that will provide U.S. Border Patrol with a host of assistance during their shift.

Besides the wall, these assistive measures include enforcement cameras and other technology, better lighting and all-weather roads to impede border-crossing activity.

Included in the enhancement plans is the replacement of steel landing mats in San Diego with nearly 14 miles of bollard wall, as well as the replacement of a second barrier. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1