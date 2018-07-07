Border Patrol rescues 64 illegal immigrants inside tractor trailers; 9 US citizens arrested

Border agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) rescued more than five dozen illegal immigrants who were trapped inside sweltering tractor trailers over the weekend as they were being smuggled into the country, officials said Thursday.

In five separate incidents, Border Patrol — which polices the border between ports of entry — arrested 64 people who had entered the U.S. illegally. They also arrested nine American citizens who allegedly aided their trip across the border.

The federal agency “thwarted 42 smuggling attempts involving tractor trailers” and rescued 406 people “from possible death due to soaring temperatures” along the U.S.-Mexico border in the last two months, according to a news release. – READ MORE

