Border Patrol Rescues 25 Illegal Immigrants Over Thanksgiving Weekend, Including 3 Toddlers

Border Patrol agents rescued 25 people attempting to illegally enter the U.S. in 10 separate incidents over Thanksgiving weekend in southern Arizona, Customs and Border Protection announced Tuesday.

Several of the incidents Tucson Border Patrol agents responded to were emergency calls from mothers who were abandoned by smugglers in desert and mountainous regions, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced. Agents reportedly found the lost women and children hungry and suffering from exposure to the elements.

“The women and their children were lost, hungry and suffering from exposure to the cold,” CBP said in the statement.

Over the weekend, Border Patrol agents rescued 25 people abandoned by smugglers. Some in temperatures below freezing. Who did they call when all hope was lost? Not the smugglers, not the NGOs…911 and the Border Patrol. Why…because they show up! https://t.co/fz7igi4VtV — CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) December 2, 2020

There is an increased risk of dehydration and hypothermia during the desert’s winter season, though people typically think it is safer to be exposed to the elements now rather than in the summer, according to CBP.

In several of the incidents, illegal immigrants were taken to local hospitals to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, according to CBP. Air and Marine Operations and CBP provided air support to respond to some of the incidents.

The Tucson Secor Public Affairs Office of CBP did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.