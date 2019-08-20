Border Patrol Nabs Nearly 200 Illegal Immigrants Near New Mexico

U.S. Border Patrol on Monday said that its agents apprehended a group of nearly 200 illegal aliens.

This occurred near a base at a New Mexico port of entry over the weekend, as Fox Newsreported.

The agency said 194 illegal immigrants were taken in by authorities after 3 a.m. on Sunday.

The individuals were trying to cross the border near Camp Bounds Forward Operating Base, which is located near the Antelope Wells Port of Entry in New Mexico, a statement read.

The group consisted mostly of families and unaccompanied minors from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

Medical screenings done initially showed that some of the migrants had lice and scabies. – READ MORE