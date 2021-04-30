Border Patrol Chief Resists Biden: ‘I Cannot’ Comply With Demand To Use Non-Legal Immigration Terms

Rodney S. Scott, Chief, U.S. Border Patrol, sent a memo to Troy A. Miller, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, informing Miller that he cannot comply with the Biden administration’s softening of legal terms to refer to illegal aliens.

The Biden administration sent memos to immigration officials last week outlining their leftist agenda, which included no longer using terms that are part of U.S. federal statutes.

The Daily Wire reported:

The memo orders immigration officials to make changes in rhetoric such as substituting “noncitizen or migrant” for “alien,” “undocumented” for “illegal,” and “integration” for “assimilation.” … The memos are also a clear message to immigration officials and officers who supported Trump that Biden is now in charge of immigration policy, and so immigration officials should behave accordingly

Scott sent a memo to Miller on April 16 titled, “Updated Terminology for U.S. Customs and Border Protection April 16,” and explained that he cannot comply with the proposed changes and that if Biden wants to alter what illegal aliens are called then the administration needs to pass its proposed “U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021.”- READ MORE

