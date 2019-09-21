Border Patrol Catches Child Sex Offender Illegally Re-Entering US

U.S. Border Patrol agents caught a convicted child sex offender re-entering the country, U.S Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced Tuesday.

Agents arrested five men in Tucson, Arizona, on Saturday night after the driver of the car attempted to evade a Border Patrol vehicle driving behind them, according to CBP.

“During routine processing, it was revealed that one of the men who claimed to be a Mexican national was actually from El Salvador and had a criminal history, which included indecent liberties with a child and possession of a controlled substance,” the agency said in a news release on Tuesday.

The Salvadoran man wasn’t the only sex offender whose apprehension border authorities announced within the past week.

CBP on Sept. 12 announced the arrest of Adrian Castro-Garcia, a 33-year-old Mexican national living illegally in the U.S. Agents in the Tucson sector apprehended Castro-Garcia when he called 911 “after he became lost in the desert after illegally crossing the international border,” the agency said in a press release.

Castro-Garcia was convicted in Los Angeles twice, once in 2013 and once in 2014, of having sex with a minor, according to CBP. “In both instances, Castro-Garcia was deported after serving time for his conviction,” the release stated.

That same day CBP announced the arrest of 55-year-old Mexican national Jesus Contreras-Covarrubias, who was convicted in 1992 of felony sexual abuse in Oregon. Contreras-Covarrubias was arrested in the border town of Eagle Pass, Texas.

The agency on Sept. 10 announced the arrest of 26-year-old Mexican national Mauricio Moreno-Garcia, who was apprehended in the El Centro sector in California. Records checks found that Moreno-Garcia was convicted in Nevada in 2016 of sexual lewdness with a child under the age of 14, according to the agency.

