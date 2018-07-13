Border Patrol Attacked by Rock-Wielding Illegal as They Helped Pregnant Woman

Border Patrol agents were trying to help a pregnant woman in distress Saturday when another illegal immigrant pelted them with rocks, according to a Customs and Border Protection press release Wednesday.

The agents saw a group of illegals climbing a tree at the Progreso Port of Entry after a failed attempt to sneak across the border.

“As they got closer to the area, agents noticed two subjects on top of the bridge and a woman in distress at the base of the tree,” the release said. “The woman, a 25-year-old Mexican national, was complaining of back pain and claimed to be pregnant.

“As agents began to provide the woman with medical attention, one of the subjects on the bridge began to throw rocks at the agents.”

The agents managed to get the woman to safety, and she was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Meanwhile, the other two illegals fled back to Mexico. – READ MORE

Border Patrol Agents From Texas To Arizona Stopped Numerous Criminal Aliens From Re-entering The U.s. Illegally After They Were Deported For Sex Offenses And Other Crimes. The Agents Prevented These Illegal Aliens, Some With Sex Offenses Against Children From Making Their Way Successfully Back Into The U.s.

Agents assigned to the Weslaco Station arrested a Honduran male near the town of Edinburg, Texas, on July 5. During a biometric background investigation, the agents learned the man had been previously deported from the U.S. following a conviction for sexual assault of a child, according to Rio Grande Valley Sector officials.