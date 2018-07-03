Border Patrol Arrests Gang Members, Child Molesters in South Texas

Border Patrol Agents In The Rio Grande Valley Sector Stopped Five Illegal Immigrants From Successfully Making Their Way Back Into The U.s. The Agents Arrested Two 18th Street Gang Members, Two Child Molesters, And A Man Previously Charged With Felony Sexual Contact.

In a series of separate incidents, Border Patrol agents kept numerous criminal aliens from successfully re-entering the U.S. after previous removals, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

Agents arrested two 18th Street gang members in separate incidents in South Texas. In the first, Rio Grande City Station agents arrested a Honduran man near Roma. Elsewhere, Kingsville Station agents arrested a Salvadoran man about 80 miles inland, near Sarita. In both cases, biometric background investigations revealed the two men were members of the violent 18th Street gang.

In Donna, Texas, Weslaco Station agents apprehended a Mexican national after he illegally crossed the border. When agents investigated the man’s records, they discovered a 2007 conviction in Hidalgo County, Texas, for indecency with a child. He received a three-year prison sentence for his crime. – READ MORE

