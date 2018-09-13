Border Patrol Agents Stop 17 Gang Members Illegally Crossing Border in Texas

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol Agents Stopped At Least 17 Members Of Violent Gangs From Successfully Making Their Way To The U.s. Interior In The Past Week. Those Arrested Include Members Of Ms-13 And The 18th Street Gang.

Agents assigned to the Weslaco Stations arrested a Salvadoran national on Monday morning near the border town of Hidalgo, Texas. The agents transported the man to the station for processing and a biometric background investigation. The investigation revealed records indicating the illegal immigrant is a member of MS-13, according to Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials.

Fort Brown Station agents patrolling near Brownsville, Texas, apprehended a Nicaraguan national after he illegally crossed the border from Mexico. Agents discovered the illegal immigrant is also a known MS-13 gang member, officials stated.

In separate incidents on Saturday, McAllen Station agents arrested two Salvadoran nationals. Officials reported that records connected one of the illegal immigrants to MS-13 while the other is reported to be a member of the violent 18th Street gang. Both were arrested near McAllen, Texas. – READ MORE

A Border Patrol agent was shot at early Sunday while driving near the U.S.-Mexico border near the San Ysidro Port of Entry, which sits between San Diego and Tijuana, reports said.

Fox 5 San Diego reported that the agent was not injured in the incident, and the shots were believed to be fired from the Mexican side. The agent reportedly sped off. – READ MORE

Assaults on ICE agents reached a decade high in 2017, and assaults on Border Patrol agents have also surged in recent years, according to new government numbers that seem to back up agents’ claims that illegal immigrants are increasingly looking to fight rather than flee.

The new numbers, reported by Homeland Security’s inspector general, could even be underselling the problem, investigators said, because the government doesn’t do a good job of tracking incidents, and agents and officers don’t always report them properly.

But the report does signal renewed danger particularly on the southwest border, where agents say a surge in illegal immigration in recent years generally correlates with growing violence.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, often refuse to bring charges or win cases against the perpetrators, the audit found.

At the border, the most frequent method of attack was projectiles — usually large rocks — which accounted for half of assaults. But bombs, clubs, knives, guns and even laser pointers to blind agents have all been used.

Most of the injuries were minor and didn’t require treatment, the audit found. – READ MORE