Border Patrol Agents Find Unconscious Tiger in Duffel Bag After Chasing Three Mexicans Trying to Sneak into U.S.

While on patrol, the agents saw three people attempting to enter the United States illegally, through Brownsville, Texas.

The men dropped the bag as they fled back to Mexico.

When agents approached, they found an unconscious male tiger stuffed inside.

The nearly four-month-old cub appeared sedated and was turned over to the Gladys Porter Zoo

