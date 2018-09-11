Border Patrol agent shot at near U.S.-Mexico port of entry

A Border Patrol agent was shot at early Sunday while driving near the U.S.-Mexico border near the San Ysidro Port of Entry, which sits between San Diego and Tijuana, reports said.

Fox 5 San Diego reported that the agent was not injured in the incident, and the shots were believed to be fired from the Mexican side. The agent reportedly sped off.

Assaults on ICE agents reached a decade high in 2017, and assaults on Border Patrol agents have also surged in recent years, according to new government numbers that seem to back up agents’ claims that illegal immigrants are increasingly looking to fight rather than flee.

The new numbers, reported by Homeland Security’s inspector general, could even be underselling the problem, investigators said, because the government doesn’t do a good job of tracking incidents, and agents and officers don’t always report them properly.

But the report does signal renewed danger particularly on the southwest border, where agents say a surge in illegal immigration in recent years generally correlates with growing violence.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, often refuse to bring charges or win cases against the perpetrators, the audit found.

At the border, the most frequent method of attack was projectiles — usually large rocks — which accounted for half of assaults. But bombs, clubs, knives, guns and even laser pointers to blind agents have all been used.

Most of the injuries were minor and didn't require treatment, the audit found.