Border Patrol Agent Found Dead On Remote Trail In New Mexico

A 26-year-old Border Patrol agent was found dead on a remote trail in New Mexico’s Hidalgo County last week.

Fox News reported that Johan Mordan was found “unresponsive lying on a trail” after other Customs and Border Protection officials went looking for him when they lost contact with the young agent. It is unclear what caused Mordan’s death and an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death. CBP officials issued a press release Saturday regarding Mordan’s death:

On Thursday, June 11, 2020, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Border Patrol Agent (BPA) Johan Mordan of the Lordsburg Station was working in the remote boot heel area of New Mexico when agents lost communications with him.

A search ensued and, within minutes, responding agents found BPA Mordan unresponsive lying on a trail. Agents immediately began CPR (chest compressions) and air support was requested for extraction.

Agents worked exhaustedly trying to save him, unfortunately BPA Mordan could not be revived. All proper notifications and investigative protocols have been initiated.

BPA Mordan entered on duty with CBP and the U.S. Border Patrol on July 8, 2019, as a member of Session 1127 and was 26 years old at the time of his death. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. – READ MORE

