Border Patrol agent attacked by illegal alien in US territory



A previously deported Mexican national illegally present in the United States violently assaulted a U.S. Border Patrol agent, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Wednesday.

On May 12, the Mexican national assaulted the officer as agents were about to apprehend a group of suspected illegal immigrants, but “the agent was able to subdue the man and placed him under arrest after a brief struggle,” according to the report.

“Acts of violence against our agents will not be tolerated,” Del Rio Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Randy Davis said in a statement. “This incident is an example of the threats faced by U.S. Border Patrol agents as they work to secure the border.”

Border Patrol agents are regularly attacked by illegal aliens who are present in the United States. An unsecured border, coupled with the monumental increase in illegal immigration into the nation, has put officers on the frontlines in continually dangerous positions.