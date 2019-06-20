Border Dem rep excuses AOC’s ‘concentration camps’ comments: ‘She has a different usage of words’ (VIDEO)

Democrat Congressman Henry Cuellar of Texas thinks his colleague from New York’s recent comments likening border detention facilities to Nazi concentration camps was too much, but he’s using a familiar excuse to dismiss the behavior.

CNN’s Brooke Baldwin confronted Cuellar about comments from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Monday comparing the detention centers to death camps run by Nazi Germany during World War II that were designed to exterminate millions of people.

AOC, Baldwin pointed out, even ended her screed with “never forget” – emphasizing the Holocaust comparison.

Cuellar, who represents a border district, didn’t agree with AOC’s “perception.” – read more