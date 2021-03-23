Border county sheriff says Sinaloa cartel bringing ‘very violent situation’ after ‘hasty’ Biden orders

The Biden administration pulled the plug on border wall construction on day one, and Cochise County, Ariz. Sheriff Mark Dannels told “Justice with Judge Jeanine” his policies have only incited more violence.

“In our county, we deal strictly with cartel trafficking,” he said. “The Sinaloa cartel – they control all human smuggling in this county, they have control on drug smuggling in this county and we see it. It’s a very violent situation … when it comes to the cartels pushing people through.”

Host Jeanine Pirro visited the site in Arizona where border wall construction was halted. The sheriff said it took nearly one year to build infrastructure and roads in his area before wall materials could even be cemented in.

“It’s a mess up here,” he said. “It’s in disarray.”

Dannels explained that Arizona’s rural landscape and mountain range hideouts are attractive to cartels.- READ MORE

