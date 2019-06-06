Border arrests skyrocket in May, as officials declare ‘full-blown emergency’

The number of migrants apprehended at America’s southern border skyrocketed last month to levels not seen in over a decade, with U.S. Customs and Border Protection reporting nearly 133,000 arrests in May.

The number surpassed 144,000 when counting migrants deemed inadmissible — more than a 30 percent increase from the prior month and double the influx recorded at the beginning of the year.

“We are in full-blown emergency,” a CBP official said Wednesday.

The number of apprehensions was the highest monthly total in more than 13 years. In April, authorities recorded 99,304 arrests.

The latest figures could embolden President Trump amid tense negotiations with Mexico over the immigration crisis.

Last week, in an effort to force Mexico to do more to "stop the invasion" of migrants into the U.S., the president vowed to impose a new 5 percent tariff on all Mexican imports. The tariffs, set to go into effect on June 10 absent an agreement, would increase over time, reaching 25 percent by Oct. 1.