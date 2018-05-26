Border agents nab 75-year-old woman for trying to smuggle 17 pounds of heroin from Mexico

A 75-year-old woman was arrested Monday after she tried to cross the U.S.-Mexico border with 17 pounds of heroin, officials said.

At approximately 1 p.m., a 2008 Ford Escape SUV was selected by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents for a secondary exam, the agency said in a statement. The vehicle was being driven by an unidentified U.S. citizen.

When agents inspected the car using “a non-intrusive x-ray” system, they discovered “suspicious bundles” in the center console. More bundles were discovered in the 75-year-old woman’s purse.

Further investigation revealed that the contents of those packages were heroin. CBP reported that the combined weight amounted to 16.75 pounds of the illegal substance. – READ MORE

