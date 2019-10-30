Border agents apprehend a dozen Chinese illegals in TX stash house

Sheriff’s deputies and U.S. Border Patrol agents busted a human trafficking house in near the Texas border with Mexico on Monday and arrested a dozen from China, along with their smuggler.

Deputies working Operation Stonegarden assisted US Border Patrol with a stash house located south of FM 2221 on Brushline Road. 12 UDA’s from China were discovered along with one human smuggler. All were arrested by USBP. pic.twitter.com/KCxu4387fF — Sheriff Eddie Guerra (@SheriffGuerra) October 29, 2019

“Deputies working Operation Stonegarden assisted US Border Patrol with a stash house located south of FM 2221 on Brushline Road,” Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra posted to Twitter with pictures of the bust. “12 UDA’s from China were discovered along with one human smuggler. All were arrested by USBP.”

The images showed several Chinese men and women sitting on the floor of a disheveled home, with most appearing to be in their 20s or 30s.

The arrests are part of the Department of Homeland Security’s Operation Stonegarden, which relies on local law enforcement to help with border security in exchange for federal funding to hire additional manpower and upgrade equipment. – READ MORE