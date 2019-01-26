Border Agent Tells CBS That This Is The Worst Immigration Crisis He Has Ever Seen

Customs and Border Protection agent Fernando Grijalva told CBS News this is the worst immigration crisis he’s ever witnessed in his entire career.

CBS evening news interviewed Grijalva in Arizona Thursday, after agents apprehended 180 migrants attempting to gain access to the U.S. He said the area has become a popular spot for illegal border crossings in recent months.

“I’ve seen six different presidents the time that I’ve been with the Border Patrol, and this is the worst crisis that I’ve seen,” he said.

Grijalva wasn’t afraid to highlight the severity of issue and doubled down when asked if it should be called a “crisis.”

“You actually will use that word, crisis?” the CBS reporter asked. “Yes,” Grijalva replied.

He also said border agents continue their patrols despite the high risks and lack of pay due to the government shutdown. “They believe that strongly in the mission and they know that they that we have a job to do,” Grijalva concluded.

President Donald Trump and Congressional Democrats remained deadlocked over $5.7 billion in funding for a potential border wall. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi moved to postpone the state of the union address due to the government shutdown while Trump pulled Pelosi’s security detail for her trip to Afghanistan.

Trump said he will not seek an alternative venue for the State of the Union address but is looking forward to delivering his remarks “in the near future.”

