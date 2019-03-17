Boomtown: DC Swamp Issues More than 2.7 Million Traffic Tickets, Collecting $324 Million for Government

The Washington, DC, government prides itself on its transparency, but digging up the facts about it’s red light camera and other ticketing policies is difficult, with officials referring reporters to outdated information and some data only coming through Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests.

It is also necessary to slice and dice the facts because the revenue the District receives is not the same as the money violators owe but have not paid.

For example, Breitbart News asked the D.C. Office of Tax Revenue about the money generated through tickets, and the office responded that in Fiscal Year 2017, “photo ticket revenue” was slightly over $100 million and about $98 million in Fiscal Year 2018.

Non-photo tickets (parking, speeding, and other infractions) totaled $62 million in 2017 and almost $64 million in 2018, according to the office.

But that does not accurately reflect just how much money the District generates from its ticketing programs, including from the 145 red light cameras set up across the area and uncollected tickets. – READ MORE