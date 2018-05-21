Business Politics
Boom: Team Trump cuts nearly twice as many regulations as promised
The Trump administration is showing no signs of slowing its slashing of Obama-era regulations, beating their plans to cut two for every new rule and saving more than double what was hoped for, according to a new report.
“The Trump administration is making substantial deregulatory progress,” said a new report from American Action Forum.
“The administration is prioritizing deregulation, and it is set to double its goals of a two-for-one deregulatory-to-regulatory ratio and $686.6 million in net savings,” said the report from forum experts Dan Bosch, director of regulatory policy, and Dan Goldbeck, a senior analyst.
When he came to office, Trump promised to cut two regulations for every new one he imposed.- READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
The Trump administration is showing no signs of slowing its slashing of Obama-era regulations, beating their plans to cut two for every new rule and saving more than double what was hoped for, according to a new report.