BOOM: Sen. Chuck Grassley Just Called the Inspector General’s Office Part of the Deep State; Says FISA Report RIGGED

Many insiders already knew and feared this but Sen. Chuck Grassley actually said it.

And he is likely right on the money.

Why sugar coat it? The entire DC political apparatus is corrupt. To the bone.

And Grassley hasn’t done much to change it either.

All of the delays and excuses why the Horowitz IG FISA report isn’t public yet after several months of anticipation of its issues leads me to the suspicion it’s going to be “deep six” by the deep state — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) October 22, 2019

Shocking revelations from one of the most respected statesmen on either side of the Senate aisle.

Perhaps more dirt will be forthcoming about the IG’s office? Actually, there will be more dirt on the IG, courtesy of True Pundit.

This story is developing.