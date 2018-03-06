BOOM: Sarah Sanders Blasts CNN’s Acosta For Snarky Tweet After Briefing

On Monday, CNN’s Jim Acosta tweeted out a snarky response to White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders’ decision not to call on him for the third consecutive briefing. He was quickly shot down by her response.

Third press briefing in a row that @PressSec did not take a question from CNN. #courage — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 5, 2018

Sanders did not ignore Acosta’s tweet as she quickly fired back: “Courage isn’t taking “a question from CNN,” Jim. Courage is combat veterans Sgt. Peck and Staff Sgt. Dwyer – the two heroes at the briefing. #itsnotaboutyou”

Courage isn’t taking “a question from CNN,” Jim. Courage is combat veterans Sgt. Peck and Staff Sgt. Dwyer – the two heroes at the briefing. #itsnotaboutyou https://t.co/kp5rYrtMpt — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) March 5, 2018

