Boom: Over 95% of manufacturers bullish on future, ‘record optimism’

In a stunning turnaround sparked by the improving economy and last December’s tax cuts, over 95 percent of manufacturers have turned bullish about their future, an all-time record.

A new survey from the National Association of Manufacturers found that 95.1 percent of manufacturers have a “positive outlook for their companies.”

That is the highest outlook number in the 20-year history of the group’s Outlook Survey.

The report, said the group, comes on the six-month anniversary of passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and amid reports that manufacturers are increasing wages, hiring, and capital investments.

“This record optimism is no accident. It is fueled by the game-changing tax reform passed six months ago,” said NAM President and CEO Jay Timmons. – READ MORE

