BOOM: ‘Hundreds of other people implicated’ in Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell court documents

Still-secret court filings related to sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged procurer Ghislaine Maxwell could implicate “hundreds of other people,” Maxwell’s lawyer said Wednesday during a court hearing.

But finding out who some or all of those people are could take some time as both Maxwell’s lawyer and an attorney for women who claim the wealthy financier Epstein sexually abused them told U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska they had not come into court with an agreement in place on how the documents should be unsealed.

Preska was clearly irritated with their lack of progress.

“Did you people not talk about this?” Preska asked in federal court in Manhattan.

Preska ended the hearing with a tentative plan to have the attorneys take the next two weeks to hash out a process for categorizing the thousands of pages of sealed documents.

After that, the lawyers would have a week to designate which group of documents should be unsealed first, with a rolling week-to-week process thereafter to evaluate the material and argue over how much or how little should be disclosed publicly. There could be up to 10 different categories for the documents.

Jeffrey Pagliuca, a lawyer for the British socialite Maxwell, said the documents include “literally hundreds of pages of investigative reports that mention hundreds of people.”

“There are hundreds of other people who could be implicated” in the documents, Pagliuca said. READ MORE: