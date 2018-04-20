Bookstore That Sold Out of ‘Fire and Fury’ Only Sells 15 Copies of Comey’s Book

Fresh off the news that former FBI Director James Comey’s interview Sunday with Democrat activist George Stephanopoulos had drawn less than half the television audience that tuned in for the porn star the week before, Comey’s overhyped book finally hit the shelves Tuesday.

Alice Lloyd, a staff writer for The Weekly Standard, paid a visit to Kramerbooks in D.C.’s DuPont Circle, which sounds like the kind of place Washingtonians would gather to show each other how plugged-in and cool they are.

When keyhole-sniffing author Michael Wolff’’s “Inside the Trump White House” book went on sale in January, for instance, the store sold out of its 75 copies of the book in 15 minutes, Lloyd reported.

The line for Comey’s book at midnight? A total of four customers — each one probably feeling more foolish than the next one for being out at that hour for something that clearly no one else was interested in.

Comey book comes out in 25 min. Kramerbooks expected long lines but it’s very tame. pic.twitter.com/s4AOPQ3lES — Saba (@saba_h) April 17, 2018

And the actual sales? A Kramer employee told Lloyd the store had sold 12 to 15 by 12:30 a.m. — a half hour after the sales started and a half hour before the store’s normal closing time. And most of those were likely sold to the reporters and cameramen who outnumbered patrons. – READ MORE

