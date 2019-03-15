Booker: ‘There will be a woman on the ticket’

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) said Friday that Democrats would include a woman on their 2020 White House ticket, effectively pledging to pick a female vice presidential candidate if he wins the nomination.

Booker, speaking during a campaign stop in New Hampshire, said he was “very confident” Democrats would “make history” with the party’s 2020 candidates.

“No matter what, I’m looking you in the eye and saying this: There will be a woman on the ticket. I don’t know if it’s in the vice president’s position or in the president’s position,” Booker said.

He added that “if I have my way, there will be a woman on the ticket.” – READ MORE