Booker: Responding to Shootings With Thoughts and Prayers Is ‘Bulls***’ (VIDEO)

Sen. Cory Booker (D., N.J.) said offering “thoughts and prayers” was a “bullshit” response to shootings in the United States in a new interview with CNN.

Speaking to former Obama White House adviser David Axelrod, Booker discussed the sweeping gun control proposal he would try to enact if elected president. Booker is struggling in the polls amid a nearly two-dozen deep Democratic primary field, and he expressed a common liberal frustration that Republicans won’t take substantive action to combat gun violence.

“So when I’m president of the United States, I’m taking a fight to this issue like folks will have never seen before, because we’re better than this as a country,” Booker said. “It’s a uniquely American problem. No other country has this kind of carnage. More people in my lifetime have died in this nation due to gun violence than in all the wars from the Revolutionary War to now.” – READ MORE