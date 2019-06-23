Booker Refuses To Rule Out Meeting With Anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan (VIDEO)

Sen. Cory Booker (D., NJ) refused to rule out meeting with anti-Semite and Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan during a faith breakfast in Columbia, South Carolina on Saturday.

“I have met – I live in Newark so we have famous Mosque 25, we have Nation of Islam there,” the 2020 presidential candidate said. “As mayor I met with lots of folks talking to him. I have heard Minister Farrakhan’s speeches for a lot of my life, so I don’t feel like I need to do that, but I’m not one of these people that says I wouldn’t sit down with anybody to hear what they have to say. But, I live on a neighborhood where I’m getting guys on the streets offering and selling his works. I am very familiar with Minister Louis Farrakhan and his beliefs and his values.”

Farrakhan is a notorious anti-Semite.

In October 2018 he compared Jews to termites. – read more