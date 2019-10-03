Booker reaches fundraising goal, says ‘I’m staying in this race’

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker says he has reached his self-imposed fundraising goal to continue his White House bid.

“I have some incredible news, friend. Last night at 8:16 p.m., we reached our goal of $1.7 million — a full day ahead of the deadline we set for ourselves,” the Democrat from New Jersey wrote in an email to supporters on Monday morning.

I have some incredible news, team. Last night at 8:16 p.m., we reached our $1.7 million goal. I’m so grateful that at the most critical moment of this campaign, thousands of people in all 50 states came together to give us the boost we needed. pic.twitter.com/oi8zu8PkyF — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) September 30, 2019

“Thanks to this outpouring of support, we see a viable path forward to continue growing a winning campaign. I’m staying in this race — and I’m in it to win,” Booker said.

Nine days ago the senator from New Jersey announced that if he didn't haul in $1.7 million by the end of the month – which marks the end of the July-September third quarter of fundraising – he would likely end his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination.