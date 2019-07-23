Booker: ‘My Testosterone Sometimes Makes Me Want To Feel Like Punching’ Trump (VIDEO)

Democratic presidential candidate and Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.) on Tuesday said his testosterone sometimes makes him want to “feel like punching” President Donald Trump.

Booker appeared on the Late Show with Seth Meyers, where he was asked about some of the tenets that he discusses on the campaign trail. Meyers specifically brought up “civic grace” and “courageous empathy” and asked Booker how he would be practicing these knowing that Trump would not be abiding by these tactics during the campaign.

Booker began by reflecting on a campaign event in Iowa, where he said a guy put his arm around him and told Booker to punch Trump in the face, prompting Booker to inform him that this would be a felony. – read more

