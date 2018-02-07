Booker an early favorite for 2020 Dem primaries says Obama’s 2008 N.H. co-chair

The co-chair of former President Barack Obama’s campaigns in New Hampshire says he sees Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey as the frontrunner in the 2020 Democratic presidential sweepstakes.

Jim Demers, a veteran Democratic strategist who helped lead Mr. Obama’s efforts in New Hampshire in 2008 and 2012 and served as an adviser to Hillary Clinton in 2016, said Mr. Booker has the kind of political skills — including his charisma and ability to connect with voters — that made Mr. Obama a rock star and helped propel him to two terms in The White House.

“I am one that really believes 2020 for Democrats needs to be a candidate who is all about the future, and Cory Booker is at the top of my list,” Mr. Demers told The Washington Times. “I have been watching this guy for several years now …. He has got, I think, that “it” factor.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Former Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr. said Wednesday he’s considering making a run for president.

“I think I’ll make a decision by the end of the year about whether or not there’s another chapter,” Mr. Holder said at a breakfast sponsored by the Christian Science Monitor.

Mr. Holder is currently fundraising and flexing his political muscles by running former President Barack Obama’s chief political operation, the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, to try to put their party in better shape ahead of the redrawing of political maps after the 2020 census.

Asked if those were a prelude to running for office, he said “We’ll see.” Pressed again on whether that meant a presidential bid, he again said, “We’ll see.” – READ MORE