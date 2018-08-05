Booker Drops Pathetic Excuse When Getting Caught Red-Handed with Anti-Israel Sign

The Washington Free Beacon reported that Booker was in attendance at the progressive Netroots Nation conference on Friday when he posed for a picture with a group of activists while holding a sign that demanded the removal of security barriers around the nation of Israel.

The activists were part of a radical anti-Israel organization known as U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights, and the sign Booker was pictured holding read, “From Palestine to Mexico, all the walls have got to go,” a leftist slogan based on the impossible Utopian vision of an open borders world … and a nation of Israel unable to defend its territory and people from those who threaten it.

Excited to be here at Netroots Nation talking with progressives like Sen. Cory Booker about our shared commitment to freedom, justice, and equality for all people. #NN18 pic.twitter.com/ljswLmv32w — Palestinian Rights (@US_Campaign) August 3, 2018

Not surprisingly, Booker’s office soon received pushback over his holding the sign with an anti-Israel message and initially remained silent until controversy began to build and a statement was eventually released.

“Just before delivering a speech in New Orleans, Senator Booker was approached by dozens of people for photos,” explained Jeff Giertz, a spokesman for Booker, in an emailed statement to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

“In one instance, amid the rush, he was posing for a photo and was passed a sign to hold — he didn’t have time to read the sign, and from his cursory glance he thought it was talking about Mexico and didn’t realize it had anything to do with Israel,” Giertz continued. – READ MORE

