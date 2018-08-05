True Pundit

Booker Drops Pathetic Excuse When Getting Caught Red-Handed with Anti-Israel Sign

The Washington Free Beacon reported that Booker was in attendance at the progressive Netroots Nation conference on Friday when he posed for a picture with a group of activists while holding a sign that demanded the removal of security barriers around the nation of Israel.

The activists were part of a radical anti-Israel organization known as U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights, and the sign Booker was pictured holding read, “From Palestine to Mexico, all the walls have got to go,” a leftist slogan based on the impossible Utopian vision of an open borders world … and a nation of Israel unable to defend its territory and people from those who threaten it.

Not surprisingly, Booker’s office soon received pushback over his holding the sign with an anti-Israel message and initially remained silent until controversy began to build and a statement was eventually released.

“Just before delivering a speech in New Orleans, Senator Booker was approached by dozens of people for photos,” explained Jeff Giertz, a spokesman for Booker, in an emailed statement to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

“In one instance, amid the rush, he was posing for a photo and was passed a sign to hold — he didn’t have time to read the sign, and from his cursory glance he thought it was talking about Mexico and didn’t realize it had anything to do with Israel,” Giertz continued. – READ MORE

 

Booker Drops Pathetic Excuse When Getting Caught Red-Handed with Anti-Israel Sign

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker may come to regret posing for this picture with radical anti-Israel activists at a progressive leftist conference.

