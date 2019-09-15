Book: Alleged Victim of Brett Kavanaugh Does Not Recall Incident

The alleged victim of a previously unreported claim of sexual misconduct by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh does not actually recall the incident — according to the same authors who published the claim Sunday.

The New York Times‘ Robin Pogrebin & Kate Kelly reported Saturday, in an article that appears in Sunday’s print edition:

We also uncovered a previously unreported story about Mr. Kavanaugh in his freshman year that echoes Ms. Ramirez’s allegation. A classmate, Max Stier, saw Mr. Kavanaugh with his pants down at a different drunken dorm party, where friends pushed his penis into the hand of a female student. Mr. Stier, who runs a nonprofit organization in Washington, notified senators and the F.B.I. about this account, but the F.B.I. did not investigate and Mr. Stier has declined to discuss it publicly. (We corroborated the story with two officials who have communicated with Mr. Stier.)

The article was adapted from Pogrebin and Kelly’s new book, The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation.

Neither do Kelly and Pogrebin nail it down. Not only does the alleged victim not confirm the story, she is reported to be denying it. — Carrie Severino (@JCNSeverino) September 15, 2019

However, critics soon noted that the book itself refutes the allegation because the alleged victim reportedly does not even recall the event. – READ MORE