Bono Praises ‘Sh*thole Countries’ During Grammy Performance (VIDEO)

The Grammys weren’t nearly as political as some viewers might have expected last night, but there were still a few moments.

Cuban-Mexican singer Camila Cabello delivered an emotional message about DACA and the Dreamers before introducing U2 for a pre-taped performance from a barge in front of the Statue of Liberty. And of course, the Irish rock band took the opportunity to comment on American immigration policy.

“Blessed are the Shithole Countries, for they gave us the American Dream”#Grammys pic.twitter.com/5z3u6L4FBD — U2 (@U2) January 29, 2018

The performance began with Cabello reciting words from a poem by Emma Lazarus before U2 launched into “Get Out Of Your Own Way,” which has its own political undertones. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Ratings for Sunday’s politically-charged 60th annual Grammy Awards broadcast on CBS dropped dramatically from a year ago, reportedly reaching “an all-time low.”

Initial numbers, Deadline reports, show a 20% decline from last year’s Grammy ceremony:

With a 12.7/21 in metered market ratings, the Recording Academy’s big hootenanny was also way down from the early numbers for the LA-based February 13, 2017 59th annual show. By way down, I mean a just over 20% decline from last year to what looks to be an all-time low for the ceremony.

Music’s biggest night saw a series of political gestures in support of the #MeToo and Time’s Up anti-sexual harassment movements, as several stars wore white roses on their garments as a show of solidarity. Rapper Kendrick Lamar, who dominated the night winning five Grammys, kicked off the Madison Square Garden event with an explosive performance of his hit song “XXX,” which featured American flags on giant screens above him and military fatigue-clad background dancers marching and dancing behind him. – READ MORE