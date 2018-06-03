Bongino Slams John Brennan: ‘He’s a Liar About Being a Liar!’ (VIDEO)

Dan Bongino slammed John Brennan on “Fox & Friends” on Saturday, claiming the former CIA director has “disgraced” himself and the entire intelligence community.

Brennan has been an outspoken Trump critic, and he has even speculated that the president could be susceptible to blackmail by Russians.

In an op-ed in the Washington Post, Brennan wrote that Trump’s “use of falsehoods, his mean-spirited and malicious behavior, and his self-absorption” will hurt America for years to come.

Bongino, a former Secret Service agent and current NRATV contributor, said Brennan’s remarks should be taken with a grain of salt because he’s already been proven to be a “liar.” – READ MORE Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1