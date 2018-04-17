Bongino Rips Comey for Trump ‘Mob Boss’ Comparison: ‘He’s an Embarrassment to the FBI’

Dan Bongino ripped James Comey on Monday for comparing President Trump to a mob boss, calling the former FBI director “an embarrassment to the FBI.”

Comey made the comparison during an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos Sunday night, ahead of the release of Comey’s tell-all book.

“What a disgusting thing to say,” Bongino said. “Jim Comey should really slither away. He’s an embarrassment to the FBI.”