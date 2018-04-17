View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Politics

Bongino Rips Comey for Trump ‘Mob Boss’ Comparison: ‘He’s an Embarrassment to the FBI’

Posted on by
Share:

Dan Bongino ripped James Comey on Monday for comparing President Trump to a mob boss, calling the former FBI director “an embarrassment to the FBI.”

Comey made the comparison during an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos Sunday night, ahead of the release of Comey’s tell-all book.

“What a disgusting thing to say,” Bongino said. “Jim Comey should really slither away. He’s an embarrassment to the FBI.”

Bonigno further expressed his repugnance for Comey’s remarks on “Fox & Friends.”

“For a guy who’s 6’8″, Jim Comey could not have looked any smaller [Sunday] night,” he said. “What a petty, small man.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Bongino Rips Comey for Trump 'Mob Boss' Comparison: 'He's an Embarrassment to the FBI'
Bongino Rips Comey for Trump 'Mob Boss' Comparison: 'He's an Embarrassment to the FBI'

Dan Bongino ripped James Comey on Monday for comparing President Trump to a mob boss, calling the former FBI director "an embarrassment to the FBI."

Fox News Insider Fox News Insider
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: